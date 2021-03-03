Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

