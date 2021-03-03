Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

