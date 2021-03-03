Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 7.8%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 2,369,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,763,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

