AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Down 6.5%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,305,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,578,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

AZRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

