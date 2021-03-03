AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Down 6.5%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,305,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,578,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
AZRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).
