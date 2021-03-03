B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Update

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the January 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of B Communications stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. B Communications has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

