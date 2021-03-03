B. Riley Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $30.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $30.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,547. Novavax has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

