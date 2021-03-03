B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

