B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 177,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,619. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

