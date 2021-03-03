BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $105,183.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

