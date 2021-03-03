Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59), but opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 43.65 ($0.57), with a volume of 626,586 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £98.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 32.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

