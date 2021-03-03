Badger DAO Price Tops $57.19 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $57.19 or 0.00112111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $421.96 million and $89.47 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00479628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00491121 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,378,484 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

