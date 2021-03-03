BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the January 28th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

BAESF stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

