Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 8%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $271.89 and last traded at $277.80. 12,339,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,882,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.