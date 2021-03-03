Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 115,717 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,717 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.80% of Lemonade worth $402,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

NYSE LMND opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,473,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,536,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,337 shares of company stock worth $228,160,319 in the last ninety days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

