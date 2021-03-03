Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 24,436 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.22% of Q2 worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Q2 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.