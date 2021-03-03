Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 25,405 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $185,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 546.08 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

