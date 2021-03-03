Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 6,677 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.05% of Trupanion worth $172,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,397.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,542 shares of company stock worth $17,584,107. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.