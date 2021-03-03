Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,560,591 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,560,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,773,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.49% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,430,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,302,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,002,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $10,778,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.15.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.
