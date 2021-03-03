Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 4,711,704 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,711,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,099,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.11% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

