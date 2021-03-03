Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Grifols worth $62,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Grifols by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Grifols by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

