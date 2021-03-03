Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 263,573 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.77% of 10x Genomics worth $109,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.06. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $20,090,363 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

