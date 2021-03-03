Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 760.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.83% of Dada Nexus worth $229,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

