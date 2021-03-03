Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.58% of Vroom worth $404,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vroom by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

