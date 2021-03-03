Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $297.50 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,181 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.27% of Credicorp worth $297,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

BAP opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

