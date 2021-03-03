Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $361.44 Million Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,957,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,797 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 11.73% of Jumia Technologies worth $361,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

