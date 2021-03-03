Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $386.23 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,431 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.85% of Copa worth $386,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Copa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CPA opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

