Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $432.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466,119 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.37% of Zillow Group worth $432,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.