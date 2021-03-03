Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $64.20 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,886 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Splunk worth $64,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Splunk by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after purchasing an additional 272,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

