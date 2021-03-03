Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $77.39 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.86% of LivePerson worth $77,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.