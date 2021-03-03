Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $86.31 Million Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.11% of Tata Motors worth $86,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

