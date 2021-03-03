Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.78% of Codexis worth $126,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 79.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codexis by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.