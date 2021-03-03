Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.38% of HUYA worth $59,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,740,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

