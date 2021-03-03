Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.94% of Vir Biotechnology worth $100,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

