Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.76% of Exact Sciences worth $152,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock worth $10,901,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

