Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.52% of Pacira BioSciences worth $117,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

