Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $77.13 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.18% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

