Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.53% of Autohome worth $297,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

