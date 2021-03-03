Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $132.45 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,624,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,452,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.32% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,088,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,377,012.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

