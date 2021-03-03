Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 171,717 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,717 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.21% of Berkeley Lights worth $69,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of BLI opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

