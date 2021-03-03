Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,346,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,940,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.58% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

