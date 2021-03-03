Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of CyberArk Software worth $104,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after buying an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

CYBR stock opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

