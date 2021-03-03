Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,772,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.46% of Vale worth $398,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

VALE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.