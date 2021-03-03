Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,646 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.55% of MakeMyTrip worth $77,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.