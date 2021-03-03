Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 165,096 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 165,096 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.23% of EOG Resources worth $357,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

NYSE:EOG opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $72.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.