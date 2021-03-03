Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 16,989 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.27% of LendingTree worth $369,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $271.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

