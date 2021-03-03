Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 33,742 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.33% of S&P Global worth $262,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

