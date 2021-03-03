Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 349,174 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,231,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,174 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.87% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $300,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,884,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

