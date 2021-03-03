Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,074 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Snowflake worth $279,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.