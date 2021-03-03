Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,233,866 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,463,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.35% of Trip.com Group worth $251,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the period.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

