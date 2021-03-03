Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 656,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,873,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.88% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 273,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,815,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.